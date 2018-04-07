2,000 more jobs for Omanis in private sector

April 4 – The Ministry of Manpower has asked 2,055 job seekers to attend Interviews and operating tests this week to compete for various opportunities in the private sector establishments in the various governorates of the Sultanate.

Last week, the ministry announced job opportunities for 21,035 job opportunities most of which were concentrated in the construction sector. The ministry also issued a ministerial decree that determined the proportion of Omanization in the field of insurance.

This ratio has been gradually increased to 70 per cent in 2018 and up to 75 per cent in 2020 to be the proportion of the workforce in senior management occupations 40 per cent in 2018 then 45 per cent in 2019 down to 50 per cent in 2020.

The middle management jobs were also raised from 65 per cent in 2018 to 75 per cent in 2019 And 2020. The specialist and operational support professions were raised to 90 per cent of 2018 to 2020.

