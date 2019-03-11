200 fresh graduates join Occidental Oman

Occidental Oman recently held an event to celebrate its recruitment of over 200 fresh graduates to the company in 2018. The event marked last year’s hiring of young Omanis with diverse educational backgrounds, such as holders of Bachelor’s and Diploma degrees, to a variety of positions, from engineers to technicians and administrators throughout company departments. Occidental Oman’s hiring strategy throughout the years has also notably resulted in the Omanisation of over 90 per cent of its workforce.

The event was held at the Occidental Oman Headquarters building in Muscat, under the auspices of Salim Nasser al Aufi, Under-Secretary at the Ministry of Oil & Gas. The event was also attended by officials from Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s Houston headquarters, including Vicki Hollub, President and CEO, Sandy Lowe, Executive Vice-President and Group Chairman, Middle East, and Ken Dillon, President, International Oil and Gas Operations. Stephen Kelly, President and General Manager of Occidental Oman, also attended.

The event began with a welcome speech from Kelly, who gave an overview about Occidental Oman and its operations in the Sultanate. Hilal al Yorby, Talent Management Manager at Occidental Oman, gave a presentation on Occidental Oman’s Talent Acquisition and Development strategies, which detail educational and training schemes that have supported Omani youth in acquiring important skills and qualifications for employment at the company.

The event concluded with a group photograph of the under-secretary, along with senior management, invited guests, and some of the newly hired graduates also in attendance.

The fresh graduate recruits include over 100 individuals hired from the concession areas in which the company operates, as well as recruits from all over the Sultanate, to join the company’s Oman Technical Training Program (OTTP). The OTTP helps prepare new recruits for work as field technicians and operators. To tailor the training to their development objectives, selected participants receive a customised training programme designed by Occidental Oman. To date, more than 700 Omanis have graduated from the OTTP. “Occidental Oman’s hiring strategy has been in-line with the Omani government’s aim to provide diversified employment opportunities and training programmes for Omani youth seeking employment,” said Kelly. “We are committed to supporting and attracting Omani job seekers throughout our operations, and equipping them with skills through comprehensive training programmes, such that they emerge as young leaders throughout their career fields.”

