20 per cent jump in visitors to Georgia

TBILISI, JUNE 26 – There has been a 20 per cent jump in the number of tourists from Oman to Georgia, marking a sea change in the Omanis’ selection of tourist destination of choice last year. In 2017, nearly 22,000 people from Oman had visited Tbilisi.The number grew to nearly 9,500 people in the first 4 months in 2018, which is a 100 per cent growth compared to the same last year during the same period. The figures have been growing steadily since 2015. “We are hoping even more visitors to Georgia with direct flights connecting Oman with Georgia as the case has been with other countries in the region”, said Ketevan Aleksidze, (pictured)CEO, United Airports, Georgia.

She said that Georgia, the nine-climate country has a diverse attraction with sea all the way till the mountain in addition to hiking, vineyards, snow, the night life and other entertainments, complemented by the pleasant climate make Georgia a good destination of choice for Omanis. “We will also be promoting Oman here in Georgia highlighting the historic and traditional monuments and suggest the packages to Georgian tourists”, Aleksidze added.

KABEER YOUSUF