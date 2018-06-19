20 Omanis to embark on Toyota service careers

MUSCAT: Across the entire gamut of career opportunities available at Saud Bahwan Group, National employees continue to pursue rewarding, long-term careers. Omanisation, a vital national priority is continuously practiced by the Group by going beyond mere numbers and making available the entire wherewithal required for building successful

careers.

Omani employees are provided adequate training, expert skills-development and continuous on-the-job exposure to help them do their best, in all that they do.

Currently, a new batch of 20 Omani graduates from National College of Automotive Technology (NCAT) is now ready to embark on an exciting career path in the Group’s Toyota Service operations.

The graduates have received core training at the National College of Automotive Technology which was explained by the SBG spokesperson, “The Light Vehicle Mechanic Course has been formulated by the National College of Automotive Technology (NCAT) in conjunction with Pearson, an organisation based in the UK, to which NCAT is affiliated for various training courses.

The Foundation course is followed by Specialisation for Light Vehicle Mechanics. The comprehensive course mix is essential to train candidates on the specific requirements of the job.”

The course is designed with a mix of academic and practical components. While the academic component (class room training) is delivered in NCAT premises, the practical ‘On-the-job’ training is imparted at Saud Bahwan Group Training Centre and Toyota Service in Muscat under Toyota Technical Education Program (T-TEP).

