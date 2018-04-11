2 researchers from Oman to attend Lindau Nobel Laureate Meeting

Staff Reporter –

MUSCAT, April 10 –

Two Omanis will be part of the 68th Lindau Nobel Laureate Meeting that will take place in Lindau, Germany, between June 24 and 29, The Research Council (TRC) has announced.

The meeting fosters exchanges among scientists of different generations, cultures and disciplines.

Dr Sultan Zayid Khalifa Al Shaqsi, Resident Doctor in Reconstructive and Craniofacial Surgery at the University of Toronto in Canada, and Dr Haitham al Mahrouqi, Ophthalmology Resident Doctor at Oman Medical Speciality Board, will represent the Sultanate at the meet, which is dedicated to the fields of Physiology and Medicine.

Their nomination applications were accepted by a scientific committee responsible for shortlisting candidates from 84 countries from around the world.

A total of 600 young researchers will participate in this year’s meeting. A total of 43 Nobel laureates – a record – are taking part.

Dr Obaid Mohammed al Saeedi, Director of the Programmes Department at TRC, said, “This year’s meeting will see an increase in the number of the participating Omani researchers. In the previous years, only one nominee used to participate each year. This reflects an international recognition to the Sultanate’s research efforts and indicates the research and scientific progress made in the country.”

“The main aim of The Research Council is to provide young researchers with an opportunity to explore both the professional and personal aspects of Nobel laureates,” he said.

“TRC is entitled to nominate up to three young scientists to attend the Lindau Nobel Laureates Meeting,” he said.

TRC has been an Academic Partner to the Lindau Nobel Laureates Meetings since 2015.

Every year, a scientific review panel appointed by TRC is responsible for evaluating applications submitted by young scientists to participate in the Lindau meeting.

Eligible candidates should not be older than 35 years old, show genuine interest in science and research and receive support for their applications by their academic advisors and/or by internationally renowned scientists.

They should not have participated in previous Lindau meetings.

Rahma Khalfan Saif al Busaidiyah, a demonstrator at the Department of Physics at Sultan Qaboos University, was the first researcher to represent Oman at the 66th meeting dedicated to Physics.

Reem Abdullah Mohamed al Alawi, a PhD student at SQU, attended the 67th meeting dedicated to Chemistry.

