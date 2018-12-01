2 Indian airlines may fly from Muscat to Kannur

Muscat: Direct flights to Muscat from the new Kannur airport in Kerala, which will be inaugurated on December 9, are expected to be announced shortly.

Two India-based budget airlines, Air India Express and GoAir are expected to announce their services in coming days, subject to approvals.

Speaking to the Observer, a top Air India official in Muscat said that a notification in this regard is expected from the management soon.

According to reports quoting Kannur airport officials, GoAir will start operations to Muscat along with other GCC cities of Abu Dhabi and Dammam, to be followed by Doha and Kuwait.

The Observer is awaiting a reply from GoAir in this regard.

A top official of an Oman-based airline recently said: “We are keen on starting operations to Kannur, but a lot depends on negotiations. We are positive about the outcome.”

Many Indian expatriates from Kerala are from areas in and around Kannur. At present, they have to take an almost two- to four-hour journey to reach the nearest airport of Calicut or Mangalore.

“We have to spend a lot of time and money to reach our homes from the current airport in Calicut,” said Rashid, a resident of Taliparamb town.

The travel time from Payyanur town to the new airport is 1.5 hours as against 4.4 hours to the Calicut airport.

The new airport, with a 3,050-metre-long runway, can serve more than a million passengers annually.

It will have 24 check-in counters, which can be increased as per the requirements, and six aero bridges.