2 die after drowning in Wadi Darbat

Muscat, Aug 11 – Two people who were pulled out of Wadi Darbat by the Public Authority for Civil Defence and Ambulance (PACDA) team died on Friday. The duo died despite being provided emergency medical aid. “Despite the painstaking efforts and emergency medical care, they lost their lives,” PACDA said in a statement. Last Thursday, two others were saved from drowning in Wadi Darbat by the PACDA team. In another incident, a PACDA team, in cooperation with the Royal Oman Police and the Royal Navy of Oman, rescued a citizen from drowning in the Khairan coast of Muscat. Meanwhile, authorities have asked tourists to Salalah to follow guidelines before venturing near waterfalls or lakes.

Despite an increase in the number of accidents, including drowning deaths, both international and local tourists continue to ignore the warning signboards at different tourist spots. An Omani tourist has urged the authorities to provide all the Khareef visitors with a buoy (lifesaving float) and ensure supervision by experts at places like Wadi Darbat and other popular destinations. He wants buoys handed at waterfalls, lakes, wadis and swimming pools. The Ministry of Tourism said it was making all efforts keeping in mind the limitation of its jurisdiction, powers and the budget. Wadi Darbat is one of the most popular tourist destinations known for its lush green mountain surroundings and boat rides that are available only during the Khareef season.

Vinod Nair