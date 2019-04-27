Quality education priority for parents despite challenges

MUSCAT, April 27 – Expenditure on education continues to constitute a major portion of average spending in Oman, but parents and industry feel it is an investment for the future. As per the figures released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI), spending on education increased by 2.2 per cent across the Sultanate, and by 1.7 per cent in Muscat Governorate alone, which is also the second highest in the consumer price index. A senior human resources official associated with a talent hunt programme, the expenditure and investment in education have just no limits.

“Education for Omani students in public schools is at no cost, but more parents today prefer expensive private schools due to personal expectations and the job market demands.” He added: “Today’s parents understand the job market situation better than their parents. They are able to analyse their own shortcomings and take corrective measures with regard to their children.” Going by the statistics university graduates have difficulty in getting jobs of their choice compared to those with less than General Education Diploma (GED) or only a General Diploma, who can opt for any job that comes their way.

“As a new parent, I can see the challenges of the demanding job market conditions every day. It is all about having specialised talents, and being able to offer more than what is offered in books,” said Bushra al Balushi, who is in the hunt of a good school. “Private schools, including transportation, are expensive, but that is the investment we have to make for their future. What feedback I get from my friends is that apart from academics, there should be certainly an equal focus on all-talent development, mainly public speaking.” The situation for expatriate parents is no different in Oman. School fees and other things constitute a major part of the expenses and it seems to be unavoidable, say most parents.

“Almost everyone here wants their children to do better than what they have been able to do in their life. “The challenge is to find a balance between personal difficulties on the job market front, and ensure that our children are better equipped to face such situations,” said Syed Khan, an account from the subcontinent. “For me to find a decent job here in Oman was purely due to luck. I don’t want to leave my children to their luck. I want jobs to come to them rather than they hunt for jobs.” It may be also noted that education expenses do not end with schools, and it just keeps on adding till students are able to fund themselves. “I agree with the fact that there are no limits to spending on education,” said a Saleh, parent.