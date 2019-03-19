1st woman to win ‘maths Nobel’

STOCKHOLM: US mathematician Karen Keskulla Uhlenbeck was on Tuesday named the first female winner of the Abel Prize for mathematics, sometimes known as the “Nobel for mathematics.” The Norwegian Academy of Sciences cited her “pioneering achievements

in geometric partial differential equations, gauge theory and

integrable systems, and for the fundamental impact of her work on analysis, geometry and mathematical physics.”

“Her theories have revolutionised our understanding of minimal surfaces, such as those formed by soap bubbles,” said Hans Munthe-Kaas, Abel Committee head.

Gauge theory is the mathematical language of theoretical physics and the academy said Uhlenbeck’s work has been important in the fields of particle physics, string theory and general relativity.

The 76-year-old is currently a visiting research scholar at Princeton University in New Jersey. She was “thrilled and overwhelmed” over the news.

The 6-million-kroner ($702,000) prize is due to be presented on May 21 by Norway’s King Harald.

Born in Cleveland, Ohio, Uhlenbeck grew up in New Jersey. She later studied at the University of

Michigan where she developed her interest in mathematics. After graduating in 1964, Uhlenbeck earned her doctorate in mathematics four years later at Brandeis University. — dpa

