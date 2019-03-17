$1bn mega wind project planned in Duqm

Muscat, MARCH 17 – Oman’s first utility scale wind power project — envisioning a world-scale capacity of 300 MW — is expected to come up in Duqm by 2023, according to Oman Power and Water Procurement Company (OPWP). Dubbed ‘Wind 2023’, the wind-based Independent Power Project (IPP) will be built at an estimated cost of around $1 billion. A wind resource assessment (WRA) for the project will be initiated during the third quarter this year, with the qualification process expected to commence in Q3 2020. The anticipated Scheduled Commercial Operation Date (SCOD) will be in Q4 2023, the state-owned procurement entity stated.

Additionally, OPWP is in the process of conducting a detailed wind resource assessment to collect bankable wind data for future wind power projects. “The WRA will be across several locations from Sharqiyah to Duqm and Dhofar where wind resource is considered high using satellite data,” the company said.

Meanwhile, the second utility-scale solar power project, planned for implementation in Manah in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate, is proposed to be a mega scheme with a capacity ranging from 500-1000 megawatts (MW), according to OPWP.

Dubbed ‘Solar 2022’, the giant Independent Power Project (IPP) will be developed based on either solar photovoltaic or Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) technology, or a combination of both, said Yaqoob al Kiyumi, CEO. Total investment in the project, slated for launch by June 2022, is estimated between $700- 800 million, he stated.

“Ibri II (Oman’s maiden utility-scale solar Independent Power Project awarded yesterday) is only the beginning, but the project pipeline is getting busier with more solar projects on the anvil,” said Al Kiyumi. ”The next one will be even bigger than Ibri. We expect the procurement process for the next project to be launched soon.”

Significantly, a Request for Qualifications (RfQ) — marking the start of a competitive process for the procurement of this landmark IPP —- is due to be floated round the middle of this year, with a Request for Proposals (RfP) planned before the year-end, said Al Kiyumi.

