197 customs and tax exemptions in Q4

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry said that 197 industrial licences, customs and tax exemptions were submitted in the last quarter of 2017. The ministry pointed out that the number of industrial licences in the last quarter of 2016 reached 174 licences, and the number of customs exemptions that were submitted during the same period stood at 42, while the number of tax exemptions were 7. The Ministry of Commerce and Industry affirmed that the industrial studies carried out by the ministry in cooperation with international organisations aim at drawing up a long-term industrial strategy for the industrial development process in the Sultanate which will contribute to the future vision of the Omani economy 2040. — ONA

