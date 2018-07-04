181 OMSB doctors appear for exam

MUSCAT: The first batch at Oman Medical Specialty Board (OMSB), including 181 resident doctors, underwent final exams for the academic year 2017-2018. The first group covered seven specialised training programmes, including internal medicine, paediatrics, ophthalmology, microbiology, blood diseases, and ear, nose and throat diseases. Exams for the second group will be held on July 7, Saturday for 220 doctors in specialisations of family medicine, emergency, dermatology, gynaecology and obstetrics, general surgery, orthopaedic surgery, mental health and behavioural medicine, anesthesia and radiology, as well as face, mouth and jaw surgery. The final exam is one of the evaluation methods adopted by the Board to test the abilities of doctors and upgrade them from one level to another. These exams are conducted locally in accordance to high standards and approved methodology.

