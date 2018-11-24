18,000 visit Wadi Bani Khalid

Wadi Bani Khalid received nearly 18,000 visitors during last week’s three-day public holidays, including the weekend. It may be noted that after the first three days of the holidays, the number of total visitors stood at 13,317 while at the end of the first day it was 4,246. The Public Authority for Civil Defence and Ambulance (PACDA), the Royal Oman Police (ROP) and the survey team from the Ministry of Tourism made elaborate arrangements to ensure the safety and comfort of the tourists, officials said.

Related