1,710 mw power plant in Suhar begins operations

Suhar: Shinas Generating Company SAOC (SGC) has announced the commencement of commercial operations at its power plant. Sohar-3 in Sohar Industrial Port Area will generate 1,710 megawatts (MW), the second largest power plant in the Sultanate.

Abdullah bin Ali al Nofli, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SGC, in an interview said, “The plant is constructed using advanced, reliable and efficient combined cycle technologies. This makes Sohar-3 one of the most efficient power plants in the Sultanate from an operational prospective. Sohar-3 operates on natural gas as primary fuel and diesel as backup fuel”. He also said Mitsui, ACWA & DIDIC have invested $1 billion (RO 384m) to complete this project.

“SGC is committed to the society and is continuously engaged in encouraging local business and we realise that we are part of this community and its sustainability. Therefore, the company awarded more than RO 68 million of contracts to local companies. Also, more than 70 per cent of the workforce in the company operating Sohar-3, First National Operation and Maintenance Company (NOMAC) are Omanis.”

SGC has entered into a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with state-owned Oman Power and Water Procurement Company (OPWP).

Yaqoob bin Saif al Kiyoumi, CEO of OPWP, said: “This project is an extension of the fruitful partnership between the public and private sectors in electricity generation, which dates back more than two decades”.

The project will also play an active role in meeting the increasing demand for electricity under urban expansion and projects, which are implemented in different sectors in the Sultanate. Alongside its state-of-the-art technology, Sohar-3 is connected to a newly constructed 400KV electricity transmission network and to Main Interconnected System (MIS) to boost growth. — ONA

Related