170km of Adam-Thumrait dual road to open this year

Muscat – Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Salem al Futtaisi, Minister of Transport and Communication (MOTC), has said that 170km of the Adam-Thumrait road doubling project will be completed by the year-end.

The minister , accompanied by a number of specialists from MOTC, on Monday inspected the progress of work in the phases 1 and 2 of the Adam-Thumrait road doubling project .

The road starts from the Adam Izz dual carriageway and ends in Haima, a distance of 320km. The stretch will between Haima and Thumrait will be completed subject to the availability of funds.

The Adam-Thumrait doubling project includes the construction of a new road parallel to the existing road.

The road dualisation project will contribute to the smooth flow of traffic, reduce traffic accidents and support tourism in Dhofar Governorate, especially during the Khareej Season .