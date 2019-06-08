17 per cent jump in Indian tourist inflows into Oman

MUSCAT, JUNE 8 – The Ministry of Tourism, Oman successfully conducted roadshows in Bangalore, Pune and Mumbai on May 27, 29 and 31, 2019 respectively, to strengthen its outreach among the travel trade fraternity in India. In an effort to retain the growth momentum of Indian arrivals into Oman, the ministry along with destination management companies, hotels, attraction operators and Oman Air, the national carrier connected with over 200 notable travel & tour companies.

The interactive platform with prefixed meetings allowed trade partners and travel agents to network and learn more about the diverse product offerings and experiences that Oman has to offer. The roadshows were well attended and received a remarkable response in each city.

Commenting on the roadshow, Lubaina Sheerazi, India Representative, Ministry of Tourism, Oman said, “Tourism is on the rise and inbound arrivals from India has significantly increased in the last few years. India represents a substantial and vast market for Oman, given the high percentage of travellers willing to travel abroad and experience new destinations. We have been observing a steady year-on-year increase in tourist arrivals to Oman from India and are extremely pleased with the consistent growth. While Mumbai is one of our primary source markets, Bangalore and Pune have shown immense potential as we see a rise in the number of outbound travellers from these cities. They are constantly on the lookout for unique destinations and Oman fits the bill perfectly.”

In 2018, Oman recorded 12.37 per cent growth in Indian tourist arrivals with 357,147 travellers visiting the country vis-à-vis 317,844 in 2017 ranking India as the second highest source market for Oman. Keeping up with this growth trajectory, Oman has already witnessed a 17 per cent increase in the period of January to April 2019 with 130,011 Indian visitors to Oman in comparison to 111,123 during the same period in 2018.

“Several initiatives have contributed to this growth, such as the introduction of short-term visa and electronic visa, direct flight connectivity from various cities in India, newly launched 5 Star properties, opening of the new passenger terminal at Muscat International Airport and more. In alignment with the 2040 strategy, the ministry has taken steps to develop and promote a broader variety of distinctive experiences, with the goal of encouraging extended visits and greater engagement with the country’s culture and natural sites. The first quarter of 2019 has seen some prominent developments with the inaugural of luxury boutique hotel W Muscat, launch of Middle East’s largest aquarium in the Mall of Muscat and opening of the House of Musical Arts in the Royal Opera House Muscat,” added Sheerazi.

With authentic Arabian experiences coupled with genuine hospitality, scenic beauty, rich culture, historic monuments and a beautiful coastline, Oman is seeing a surge in MICE travel. Being under 3 hours away from India and having excellent air connectivity also makes Oman a preferable wedding destination for Indians.

