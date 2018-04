IBRI: The Ministry of Transport and Communications inaugurated on Monday a portion of the Ibri-Yanqul dual-carriageway in the Governorate of Al Dhahirah (17 km) under the auspices of Salim bin Mohammed al Nuaimi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Transport and Communications for Transport and in the presence of Shaikh Saif bin Hemiar Al Malik al Shuhi, Governor of Al Dhahirah. Part of the dual-carriageway was opened, from Khadal area in the Wilayat of Ibri, to Al Ouqdah area in the Wilayat of Yanqul with a 10 km length, and from the new Dhahir Al Fawares roundabout to Sia Roundabout with a length of 7 km.— ONA

