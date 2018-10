MUSCAT: A total of 2,954 students from nine colleges, undergraduate and postgraduate streams, will receive their degrees at the 29th Graduation Ceremony of the Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) in two stages. Dr Madeeha bint Ahmed al Shaibaniyah, Minister of Education, presided over the first session of the graduation ceremony on Sunday. It marks the graduation of the 10th batch of PhD graduates, 23th batch of Master degree holders and the 29th batch of Bachelor degree holders.

At the first ceremony, 1,651 graduates from three humanities colleges and the College of Economics and Political Science of the university received their degrees. The number of graduates from each college is as follows: College of Law (202), College of Arts and Social Sciences (593) College of Education (408), and College of Economics and Political Science (448). Dr Ali bin Saud al Bimani, SQU Vice-Chancellor, outlined some of the achievements of the students of the humanities colleges and the College of Economics and Political Science.

The ‘Nuwa’ Company received the Best Student Company Award and the ‘Plugin’ Company awarded the Elevator Pitch Award at Sharikati competition organised by Injaz Oman.

A number of the university’s students won first places at the 39th Youth Biennale Competition under 21-year category. A number of faculty members received the National Research Award for the best research work presented by The Research Council. Dr Saeed al Muharrami, Department of Economics and Finance, College of Economics and Political Science, received the award in the Culture, Basic and Social Sciences sector, while Dr Ahmed Hassan Mohammed, College of Education, got the award under the Education and Human Resources sector.

HH Sayyidah Dr Mona bint Fahd al Said, Assistant Vice-Chancellor for International Cooperation, received the Sheikh Issa bin Ali bin Khalifa al Khalifa Award for Voluntary Work.

Dr Suad bint Mohammed al Lawati, College of Education, won the Scientific Competency Award in the Field of Women’s Empowerment in International Organizations, presented by the Regional Network for Social Responsibility.

Dr Mohammed bin Ali al Fayrouz from the College of Economics and Political Science won the first prize in the Cyber Security Competition by Cyber Talents.

The SQU Vice-Chancellor said the University Council has adopted the establishment of the Centre for Innovation and Technology Transfer at the university, where the centre will support students and academics in the process of education, innovation and entrepreneurship.

Dr Al Bimani said the educational policy followed at SQU encourages development and keeps up with the educational, training and research as a basis for the rehabilitation of its students according to experiences and theories. “The university has offered various possibilities for you to come out to the society and work environments with bright ideas, and provide the job market and the nation with your experiences, which will make you a real addition to the country. Work hard and do your best for your country,” he advised the students.

Khamis bin Mohammed al Sharji, College of Arts and Social Sciences; and Aseela bint Ali al Maamari, College of Law, both graduates, thanked the university and its staff for all the support they received during their academic life at SQU. — ONA

