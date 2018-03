MUSCAT: A total of 16,504 citizens were hired by the private sector institutions in various governorates of the Sultanate between December 3, 2017 and March 12.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Manpower, among the appointed in various sectors 11,121 were males and 5,383 females.

A total of 8,186 new recruits’ qualification was below general diploma, 5,520 with a General Education Diploma (GED) and 2,798 with a higher education diploma or university degrees. The construction, wholesale/retail and manufacturing sectors saw the maximum hiring.

The construction sector accounted for 33.4 per cent of hiring, wholesale/retail 14.5 per cent and manufacturing 13.7 per cent. Earlier, an official had said that nationals should be given priority while making recruitment in the public and private sectors and expatriates should be hired for specialised jobs where no qualified Omanis are available.

Council of Ministers had announced in the beginning of October that 25,000 jobs would be created for Omanis in both private and public sectors within six months, starting from December.

Hence, efforts have been taken to provide jobs in tourism, industry, logistics, free zones, mining, financial and knowledge sectors. — ONA

