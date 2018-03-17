16 Omani projects shortlisted for MEED Awards

Business Reporter –

MUSCAT, MARCH 17 –

MEED has announced this year’s finalists of the only recognition scheme honouring completed projects in the Gulf region.

A total of 94 projects from Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are competing for honours in 16 different categories of the annual MEED Projects Awards, in association with Mashreq.

Oman has 16 finalists this year, four more than the previous edition of the awards, in the following categories: Commercial Project of the Year; Culture & Heritage Project of the Year, Education Project of the Year, Hotel Project of the Year, Leisure & Tourism Project of the Year, Oil & Gas Project of the Year, Power Project of the Year, Small Project of the Year, Transport Project of the Year and Water Project of the Year.

“Across the region, contractors, consultants and suppliers alike are expecting a better year ahead due to improved oil prices and government reforms.

As headline sponsor of the MEED Projects Awards, Mashreq is very proud to support the construction sector’s key stakeholders in being recognised for quality and success in their projects. We congratulate all the finalists for delivering and contributing towards the growth and sustainability of the industry,” said Mohammad Khader al Shouli, Senior Vice President, Mashreq Bank.

“The 2018 awards programme saw a 24 per cent increase in short-listed organisations compared to the 2017 edition, a testament to the quality of completed projects being delivered across the GCC,” said Becky Crayman, Programme Director, MEED.

After the initial round of reviews, where judges selected the finalists out of hundreds of entries, the GCC winners will be announced on May 2, 2018 at the Westin Mina Seyahi in Dubai at a gathering of the industry’s top leaders to celebrate the success and signification contributions of the region’s top-quality projects. The full list of finalists is online at www.projects-awards.meed.com.

Share on: WhatsApp