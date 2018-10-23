15,189 tourists visited Masirah Island in 2017

Masirah: The number of local and foreign tourists who visited Masirah Island in the Governorate of South Al Sharqiyah last year stood at 15,189. The Island is known for moderate weather, pristine environment and beautiful beaches. It is also a destination for those interested in fishing, diving, marine sports, birds and turtles. Besides the existing hotels and Masirah Island Spa, work is under way to open more hotel apartments and the 43-room Masirah Waves hotel next year. The statistics published by the Ministry of Transport and Communications pointed out that the 11 express ferry boats between Masirah and Shannah operated 2,075 journeys during the period from January to August. They also operated 1,775 from Shannah to Masirah. National Ferries Company operated 1,581 journeys to Masirah Island during the first eight months of the year. It also carried more than 127,000 passengers. In 2017, the company operated 2,980 journeys between Shannah and Masirah that carried 194,214 passengers. — ONA

Related