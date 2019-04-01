150 students take part in OSSA competition

As many as 150 students took part at the Schools Olympic Days competitions organised by Oman School Sports Association (OSSA). The first stage for female students competitions included athletics, chess and badminton. The final ceremony of first phase was held on Sunday under the auspices of Sayyida Rawan Ahmed al Said, Chairman of National Bank of Oman, in presence of Sayyid Khalid Hamed al Busaidi, Chairman of Sabco Group, and officials at the indoor hall of Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex.

The first phase of Schools Olympic Days competitions featured female students (born 2003 and above).

North Al Batinah came on top in athletics, while Al Dhahirah Governerate was positioned second. Al Dakhiliyah Governorate finished third.

In chess competitions, Al Dhahirah Governorate topped the group and Muscat Governorate came second. North Al Batinah finished third.

In the 100 metres running, Alaa al Zadjali from private school claimed the first place with Aseela al Rashdi from North Al Sharqiyah second and Ayisha al Mamriya from North Batinah finishing third.

As many as 44 students took part in the chess competitions from different educational governorates. Aisha al Balushi from Al Dhahirah Governorate grabbed the top place award. Mawada al Hosni from North Al Batinah came second and Reem al Wahaibi from Muscat Governorate ended in third place.

In badminton, Hamkar from private schools took the top honours, while Hind al Rashdi from North Al Batinah came second. Neitha Ageen from private schools finished third.

After completion of female students competitions, the orgainsing committee will begin male student’s competitions.

All participated students will compete for the top results when they begin competitions of swimming, beach volleyball, athletics, chess and badminton. All the events will take place in different locations at Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex. Prior starting of the competitions, technical staff head will have a meeting to get all the rules and regulations for each sports alongside the general instructions.

