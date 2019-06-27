150 HOUSES HANDED OVER TO CITIZENS

The Ministry of Housing on Thursday celebrated the distribution of around 150 houses to compensate the citizens affected by the industrial estate

at Al Duqm. The ceremony was held under the auspices of Shaikh Mudhid al Yaqubi, Governor of Al Wusta. The project of Al Saada district considered as a compact city and has modern architectural style. The new district is 355,000 square metres, located far away from the industrial areas to ensure

it meets environmental and health standards.

