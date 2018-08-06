150 cyclists take part in North Al Sharqiyah race

MUSCAT, AUG 6 – As many as 150 cyclists took part in the third edition of the North Al Sharqiyah Cycling Adventure, organised as part of Renaissance Day celebrations on June 28. The cycling race, run for 100 km in seven stages, was organised by The Adventure Challenge Team in coordination with the Department of Sports Affairs in North Al Sharqiyah in the Wilayat of Al Mudhaibi. Cyclists from various government agencies, private sector companies, sports teams and individuals took part in the event.

150 cyclists, supported by approximately 30 volunteers from the support teams started at 06:40 am from the entrance of the Al Mudhaibi near the Naba’a petrol station and passed through villages and archaeological and historical landmarks like Saamad Al Shaan, Al Khubayb Castle, Al Akhdar Fort and Al Rodah Castle.

Also they passed through Lezq, Al Khashba and Al Sederah villages and the old souq named Al Maseelah souq.

At the conclusion, the cyclists were received by the citizens and the members of the sports teams like Al Fursan, Qadisiyah and Shabab Al Akhdar.

Another race was held to test the abilities of the cyclists, which began from the village of lezq to the roundabout of Al Mudhaibi for a distance of 20 km. The members of the Royal Oman Cycling Team got the first positions in the race.

The race was divided into four categories — professionals, beginners, youth and above 40s.

In the professional section, Mosab al Rashdi claimed the top honours, while Mushari al Khalili was second and Mohammed al Shandodi came third. In the beginners section, Munther al Hosni claimed first spot, Abdulaziz al Mantheri took second position and Ali al Harrasi was third. In the youth section, Idris al Mabsali won the race with Ali al Lawati second and Mahmood al Shihaimi third. In above 40s, Yusuf al Shukaili became the champion, Ahmed al Khuzaimi finished second Ahmed al Rawahi was third.

Abdul Rahman al Zadjali got the prize for the oldest participant, while Mohammed al Farsi was the youngest rider.

At 4:30 pm the cyclists arrived at the end point at the entrance of Al Zaheb village.

HH Sayyid Ali bin Ghalib al Said, was the chief guest for the closing ceremony.

The participants and supporting bodies were honoured at the closing ceremony, led by the development institution of Oman LNG, United Company for Works, Services and National Mineral Water, and the sports team in Al Zaheb village, the host team and others.

The adventure for the first time in the history of the Sultanate was shared by the blind rider Younes Hassan Khatibi from Morocco accompanied by Adnan al Awaidi as an assistant on a bicycle. The duo completed the adventure successfully amid the encouragement from all the cyclists.

The organising committee thanked the supporters, contributors, voluntary initiatives and working committees who contributed to the success of the race.

They appreciated the service of ROP and the Centre of Civil Defence in Al Mudhaibi in helping the smooth passage of riders and conclude the race without any incident.

Related