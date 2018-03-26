1,412 students graduate from Nizwa University

Nizwa, March 26 –

In what has now become a traditionally colourful, yet dignified ceremony, at the Amphitheatre of their Birkat Al Mouz Initial Campus, staff, faculty and families celebrated the graduation of 1,412 students on Sunday night.

The ceremony was held under the auspices of Dr Ali bin Masoud al Sunaidy, Minister of Commerce and Industry. Dr Ahmed bin Khalfan al Rawahi, Vice-Chancellor of Nizwa University, welcomed the dignitaries, members of the faculty and university staff, graduating students and their families, and other students, to the august gathering.

He spoke about the university, which for the third year in a row, was ranked the second in the QS classification for higher education institutions for class (51-60) among the top 100 universities in the Arab world. He said for the third consecutive year, the university has been ranked the second in the QS classification for higher education institutions for class (51-60) among the top 100 universities in the Arab world.

He commented that human capitalisation of knowledge, experience, skills and values are truly the wealth of great nations, and exhorted these, and future students, towards empowerment and to develop their capabilities to seek challenges, and to view them from wider perspectives, so as to be part of national and global solutions.

At the end of the ceremony, the chief guest honoured top graduates and handed over certificates to the graduates.

— Picture by Lena Petersen

