Muscat – Hajj pilgrims from Oman will travel to Saudi Arabia on August 8, it was revealed at a press conference by the officials of the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs (MERA) on Wednesday.

“A total of 14,000 pilgrims, including 13,450 Omanis, 275 Arabs and 275 non- Arabs will perform the Hajj through MERA,” officials said at the press conference.