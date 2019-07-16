14,000 pilgrims from Oman to perform Haj

Muscat: 14,000 believers who had registered with Oman’s Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs (Awqaf) will be carrying out this year’s Haj rituals, according to the Ministry.

This number includes 13,500 Omanis, 250 Arab and 250 non-Arab pilgrims along with 700 administrative staff, technicians and various service providers.

What makes this year’s Haj pilgrimage from Oman special is that 19 cancer patients who expressed their wish to visit the holy land and fulfill their dreams of performing haj are part of the team.

The first flight carrying pilgrims from Oman will leave on July 28 followed by another flight 2 days later, according to Sultan Saeed al Hinai and Abdul Aziz al Ghafry, Head and Deputy Head of Oman Haj Mission.