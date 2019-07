Muscat: The Police Command in Muscat Governorate has arrested 14 women of different nationalities for indecent behavior. According to sources, they were involved in immoral activities that violated the Foreigners Residency Law, said the Royal Oman Police (ROP).

Legal proceedings have been initiated against them.

Meanwhile, the Police Command in Batinah North has arrested also 70 Asian expats for violating both Labour and Residency Laws.