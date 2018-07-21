14% of imported goods cleared before arrival

Muscat – At the end of 2017, the Oman Logistics Center and Directorate General of Customs conducted a trial for pre-clearance of import goods through the seaport of Sohar. This trial is part of the national plan to improve performance of the logistics sector in Oman and to transform Oman into an international trade and logistics hub.

Following successful conclusion of the trial, an increasing number of importers have continued to practice cargo pre-arrival reporting and clearance, which is a method for completing customs and other Ministries clearances before goods arrive in the Sultanate. In the month of April 14 per cent of goods imported through Sohar Port were pre-cleared and released before their arrival. Only one to 1 per cent pre-clearances were conducted before the trials.

The recently conducted pre-clearance trial is part of the government’s commitment to facilitate trade at local ports by improving conditions for traders and reducing restrictions and moving to risk management. Pre-clearance is the global best practice for managing the importation of goods.

The Bayan system, an online single window (one-stop service) developed by the Directorate General of Customs of ROP enables seamless, convenient and faster clearance of goods for the business community and other stakeholders in the Sultanate. With pre-clearance in place, goods can be delivered in shorter timeframes, providing cost benefits to traders and giving them faster access to their cargo. Local importers are getting used to pre-clearance processing by adopting new ways of working in the digital environment.