13,697 visit Al Baleed, Samahram sites

SALALAH: The number of visitors to Al Baleed and Samahram Archaeological Sites in February stood at 13,697 according to statistics from the Department of Frankincense Land Sites at His Majesty the Sultan’s Adviser’s Office for Cultural Affairs.

Al Baleed Archaeological Park and Frankincense Land Museum received 6,666 visitors, Samahram Archaeological Site received 3,826 visitors. Wadi Dokka received 1,445 visitors and Wbar Archaeological site received 1,760 visitors.

The Office of His Majesty the Sultan’s Adviser for Cultural Affairs is developing several archaeological sites and providing them with utilities to serve the goals of cultural and archaeological tourism in the Governorate of Dhofar. — ONA

