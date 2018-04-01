Local 

13,697 visit Al Baleed, Samahram sites

Oman Observer

SALALAH: The number of visitors to Al Baleed and Samahram Archaeological Sites in February stood at 13,697 according to statistics from the Department of Frankincense Land Sites at His Majesty the Sultan’s Adviser’s Office for Cultural Affairs.
Al Baleed Archaeological Park and Frankincense Land Museum received 6,666 visitors, Samahram Archaeological Site received 3,826 visitors. Wadi Dokka received 1,445 visitors and Wbar Archaeological site received 1,760 visitors.
The Office of His Majesty the Sultan’s Adviser for Cultural Affairs is developing several archaeological sites and providing them with utilities to serve the goals of cultural and archaeological tourism in the Governorate of Dhofar. — ONA

Share Button

You May Also Like

Muscat Municipality lays out guidelines for mobile cafés

Vinod Nair Comments Off on Muscat Municipality lays out guidelines for mobile cafés

Mwasalat ferries 4.5 million passengers

Oman Observer Comments Off on Mwasalat ferries 4.5 million passengers

No change in labour laws

Oman Observer Comments Off on No change in labour laws