1,323 Aids deaths in Oman

MUSCAT, April 29 – Up to 2017, around 1,323 people died of HIV/Aids in the Sultanate. The Ministry of Health said the first case was diagnosed in 1984, and since then the number of HIV/Aids cases reached 2,920 in 2017, of whom 1,597 are living with the disease. This was revealed by Dr Saif al Abri, Director-General of Diseases Surveillance and Control at the Ministry of Health. He added: “The Sultanate constantly seeks to expand HIV/Aids-related healthcare services to achieve the goals of the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/Aids (UNAIDS) by 2020, and the “90-90-90” targets for HIV diagnosis, treatment and viral suppression which means by 2020, 90 per cent of people who are HIV infected will be diagnosed, 90 per cent of people who are diagnosed will be on antiretroviral treatment and 90 per cent of those who receive antiretrovirals will be virally suppressed.” In the years 2010 and 2017 late diagnosis showed that 43 per cent of HIV-positive people have developed Aids which is considered a high percentage.

Ohood al Jailaniyah