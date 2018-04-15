127th birth anniversary of Dr Ambedkar celebrated

MUSCAT: To mark the 127th birth anniversary of Dr Ambedkar, the Embassy of India organised a celebration on April 14 at the Embassy’s Auditorium, which focused on Dr Ambedkar’s life and time as well as his contribution to evolution of an inclusive and democratic India.

The celebration was attended by over 250 prominent members of the Indian community in Oman, students, social workers and media persons.

It was also attended by two Ambedkar International Missions in Oman and their members. As part of the celebration, ambassador and others paid floral tributes to Dr Ambedkar. A pictorial tribute was followed by screening of two short videos on Dr Ambedkar’s life and achievements.

Papri Ghosh, Principal of Indian School Al Ghubra, Pradeep Manikrao Dhawale and Suryakant Kirloskar, Presidents of two Ambedkar International Missions, spoke on this occasion. A student speaker from Indian School Muscat made a presentation on Dr Ambedkar’s life and work.

In addition, Kanzah Zinoz, student of Indian School Darsait, highlighted Ambedkar’s outstanding contributions as a scholar, educationist, journalist, administrator, parliamentarian and jurist.

Speaking on the occasion, Indian Ambassador Indra Mani Pandey paid his tributes to Dr Ambedkar.

He invited the Indian community in Oman to learn more about the life and contributions of Dr Ambedkar and to work towards creating an equitable society in India, which was the abiding goal of his life. The ambassador also referred to the initiatives taken by the government in making popular various facets of Dr Ambedkar’s life and his contributions through Ambedkar International Centre and Ambedkar National Memorial.

Dr Ambedkar dedicated his life to awaken the social conscience of modern India. He has a vast repertoire of books to his credit. His concern for the oppressed found expression in his books, Annihilation of Caste, Who were the Shudras and The Untouchables.

He was also an economist par excellence and wrote Administration and Finance of the East India Company, which was followed by a sequel titled The Evolution of Provincial Finance in British India. Subsequently, Dr Ambedkar wrote his magnum opus “Problem of the Rupee” in which the common man was the focal point of his analysis.

