121 civilians dead in Libya bombing

TRIPOLI: The United Nations on Sunday warned warring factions in Libya against attacking civilian areas, more than a week after a warlord started a major offensive to capture the capital Tripoli from a rival government backed by the UN. The warning by the UN mission in Libya (UNSMIL) came hours after the World Health Organization (WHO) reported that 121 people had been killed and 561 others injured in the fighting. The fatalities included nine civilians, according to a WHO official. “UNSMIL warns that the bombing of schools, hospitals, ambulances and civilian areas is strictly prohibited by International Humanitarian Law,” the UN mission tweeted.

Related