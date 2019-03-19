1,200MT Oman-manufactured process cargo shipped to Kuwait

One of the largest ever orders for Omani-manufactured pressure separators, which are used in refining, petrochemical and other process industries, was successfully shipped to a customer in Kuwait.

Weighing a mammoth 1,200 metric tonnes, the shipment was transported from the workshop of Special Technical Services (STS) in Nizwa, where it was manufactured, to Port of Duqm and subsequently loaded on to chartered ships destined for Kuwait. Separators are pressure vessels used for separating an oil well stream into gaseous and liquid components.

Local Omani logistics firm Khimji Ramdas Shipping partnered with CECO Environmental Peerless Manufacturing Co as inland haulers for the export of the high and low pressure separators. The transfer of the cargo from Nizwa to Port of Duqm, covering a distance of 700 km, was coordinated with the Ministry and Transport and Communications and Royal Oman Police.

Arjun Parthsarathy, Senior Manager — Projects from CECO — PEERLESS said, “This project has been one of the most important and prestigious venture for us and has spanned over 18 months from launch to realisation. Khimji Ramdas Shipping was picked amongst many prestigious bidders for this massive operation that involved obtaining special permits from the related ministries and the ROP, customs clearance, stool-down, and port coordination amongst others. Through years of expertise and strong relationships, the company has executed the assigned tasks seamlessly which is highly commendable; we indeed are glad to have made the right choice.”

M C Jose, CEO of Khimji Ramdas Shipping, said: “Our expertise was enlisted in handling this heavy and out-of-gauge cargo in the haulage from Nizwa to Port of Duqm. We also facilitated the load-out of the separators on to the vessels carrying them to their final overseas destination.”

