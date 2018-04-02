120 travel agents to explore new tourist attractions and activities

MUSCAT: The Sultanate, represented by the Ministry of Tourism, will host the 9th Annual Sales Forces for Selectour Network under the theme “Performance: Human and Technological Issues” on Wednesday.

The workshop will be held at the Hormuz Grand Hotel, from Wednesday to Sunday. Participants are expected to discover the destination Oman and all its secrets. Two hundred participants including 120 agents are expected to participate.

The workshop aims to promote the Sultanate’s tourism potential in international tourism markets, including the French tourism market, and highlight the Sultanate as a top choice destination. Participants will meet and exchange in business tourism, MICE, leisure tourism, car rentals and hotel industries.

On the importance of hosting this event to the Sultanate, Salim bin Adi al Ma’amari, Director-General of Tourism Promotion, stressed on the significance of the French tourists in the Sultanate, since it is ranked third in terms of the number of tourists coming to the country. The number of the French tourists who visited the Sultanate in 2017 reached about 50,000, an increase of 20 per cent over the previous year, which reflects the destination that the Sultanate has to offer.

Al Ma’amari explained that this trust was derived since the establishment of the international office, represented by the Ministry of Tourism in Paris, which marks the efforts to promote and introduce the Sultanate in the French tourist market through various media channels and workshops with tourism institutions operating in the market. As a result of these efforts, the Sultanate was chosen as the best tourist destination according to the French newspaper Le Monde in 2017; as well as, the WEF 2017 (World Economic Forum) ranked the Sultanate as the 4th place in the list of the safest and secure countries in the world. These factors, explain the attraction of the French tourists to the Sultanate, which is just a mere 7:30 hours flight away from Paris.

He stressed that the workshop gives us the opportunity to review the Sultanate’s tourism assets for new tourist activities, such as business tourism which is flourishing in Oman. The Sultanate offers in services for groups and seminars, upscale hotel offers and leading facilities. A perfect mix between authenticity, history and modernity. — ONA

