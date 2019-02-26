12 private sectors identified

MUSCAT, Feb 26 – The Youth and Human Resources Committee of Majlis Ash’shura has suggested a slew of measures needed to meet the challenges of finding jobs for Omanis. The recommendations need to be approved by Majlis Ash’shura after discussions. The committee took nearly a year to prepare the recommendations after taking feedback from all stakeholders both in the private and public sectors. The report had identified 12 areas in the private sector which can offer up to 40,640 jobs. “But there is a need to sit with each sector individually and understand their challenges,” the report said.

“The main problem is lack of specialised training and some of the private sector companies cannot financially support training programmes. So the government needs to step in with a one-year to 18 months specialised training schemes in the private sector.” The committee also felt that instead of focusing merely on Omanisation percentage, efforts should be made to empower Omanis to find jobs over a long-term programme. “For the long-term, there is a need to focus on generating more jobs with investments, but that process will take time as the economy grows. Projects in Duqm will still take some time in terms of job generation.”

The committee recommended that no government institution be allowed to enter into a contract with an expatriate employee on an annual basis for any job without approval from the National Employment Centre. All government institutions must submit plans to replace all jobs currently occupied by expatriates within a period not exceeding five years, and ensure that Omanisation rate is not less than 95 per cent. The committee recommended retirement of consultants, experts and persons in similar positions who have completed long years of work with certain privileges.

The committee has presented a number of recommendations, which include analysing the numbers of Omani and expatriate manpower in public and private sectors, and anticipate the expected career opportunities annually, especially in the private sector. The committee focused on 12 economic sectors which are capable of achieving higher ratios and providing jobs for Omanis. The Eighth Five-Year Plan saw a high number of expat recruitment for high-level jobs, compared to hiring Omanis for the same positions. The market is capable of absorbing more Omanis, and it needs to generate new jobs too.

The committee also recommended establishment of committees in each of the 12 sectors. The committee also recommended raising the fee for recruitment of expatriate workers in leadership and supervisory positions, with the exception of those registered with riyada. The fee should be linked to the wage of the expatriates. The fee thus collected should be used to train national cadre.