115 players take part in OTA tournament

MUSCAT: The Oman Tennis Association (OTA) organised its second monthly tournament this year at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex from March 14 to 23.

The OTA has added new categories for men and women in this edition. Nearly 115 participants joined the event in categories of 7 and under (mini tennis), under 10, under 12, under 14, under 16 & under 18 boys and girls and the addition to new categories of men’s and women’s singles and doubles. The top two players from each category were awarded by the guest of honour Mundhir bin Taglib al Barwani, OTA general secretary, and Salman al Balushi, OTA Executive Manager.

The final of the U-18 boys was played between Muneer al Rawahi and Thomas Dupont before the prize distribution. Muneer won the match with the score of 7-6, 6-0. In the under-18 girls, Saffanah al Riyami beat Kaavya Jayakumar 6-4, 7-5 to claim the title.

Results:

7 & under (mini tennis): 1. Aarush Pandey, 2. Aisha al Busaidi, 3. Talia al Busaidi, 4. Talia al Rawahi

Under-10 boys: Nithishai Harinath claimed his first under 10 trophy this year by beating Advay Kapoor.

Under-10 girls: Rita Malakhova beat Miliana Elkhoury

Under-12 boys: Charlie Sennhauser beat Shantanu Sriram

Under-12 girls: Kira Malakhova beat Aisha al Busaidi

Under-14 boys: Isa al Suleimani beat Noah Sennhauser

Under-14 girls: Kira Malakhova beat Kavvya Jayakumar

Under-16 girls: Saffanah al Riyami beat Kavvya Jayakumar

Under-18 boys: Muneer al Rawahi beat Thomas Dupont

