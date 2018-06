MUSCAT: The Muscat Municipality said about 111,444 animals were slaughtered at the municipality’s abattoirs during the Eid al Fitr holidays.

The slaughterhouses in the wilayats of Al Amerat and Seeb intensified and optimised their work and increased the working hours with as many as 120 vets, butchers and workers performing duty during the Eid holidays.

The municipality introduced a package of organisational and administrative procedures to streamline slaughtering in the abattoirs with the pre-slaughter and post-slaughter veterinary inspection performed stringently.

In all, 6 animals were declared unfit for human consumption.

Citizens and residents commended the municipality’s organisation procedures which reduced the crowds at the slaughterhouses shortened waiting time.

Animal slaughtering was confined to individuals rather than companies.

This year beneficiaries were spared the effort of marching their animals themselves as special vehicles were used to carry animals from the stockyard to the slaughter room.

Besides, the process inside the waiting room run smoothly thanks to the introduction of electronic numbering system to the convenience of customs who just have to wait until their ticket number appears on the screen to receive their slaughtered animals. — ONA

