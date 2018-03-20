11 teams to race in Oman Rally

SPORTS REPORTER –

MUSCAT, March 20 –

The third round of the 2018 Oman Rally Championship will take place on Friday between the areas of Al Rusayl and Al Misfa with a total distance of 105.10 km.

The Oman Automobile Association (OAA) has completed the preparations for the rally which will be held in six stages. The committees to follow the process of the rally and the safety of the contestants at all stages are set up by the OAA.

Eleven drivers with their co-drivers will participate in the third round of the Oman Rally Championship.

Zakaria al Aufi and Ammar al Balushi (Mitsubishi Evo 9), Humaid al Waili and Mohammed al Omeri (Subaru STI), Ghaith al Qassimi still waiting for a co-driver, Jarah al Touqi and Issa al Wardi (Mitsubishi Evo 6), Haitham Soomar and Ehab Soomar (Subaru Impreza), veteran driver Khalid Soomar and co-driver Mazin al Nadabi (Mitsubishi Evo 7), Saif al Harthy and Salim al Abri (Mitsubishi Evo 10), Faisal al Rashdi and Waleed al Rashdi (Subaru Impreza), Hamid al Qassimi and Mohammed al Mazruii (Mitsubishi Evo 8), Abdullah al Rawahi and Waheeb al Kharusi (Subaru Impreza) and Elyas al Zadjali and Noah al Raisi (Subaru Impreza).

In the category of ‘T3’ constituted by the OAA for ‘Paji’ category, no driver has registered so far.

SIX Stages

The 11.8-km first stage will begin at Rusayl at 10 am. The 8-km second stage will be held in Al Misfa. The two previous stages will be repeated three times to reach the total distance of 105.10 km.

Brigadier Salim bin Ali al Maskari, OAA Chairman, said: “The Sultanate has a long history in organising motor sport competitions since 1978. It continues to maintain its reputation among those interested in this sport.”

“The Sultanate is characterised by several elements that make it a permanent destination to organise and host many sports tournaments, especially in motor sport of all kinds. We have multiple paths and roads in its geographical terrain, in addition to the presence of qualified human crew to manage any tournaments at the regional and international levels.”

“Oman is one of the most diverse countries in the Gulf region and the Middle East. The Sultanate has been successful in the past few years and has been recognised by the officials of the international federation in hosting regional tournaments, the Middle East Rally Championship. The availability of the right ground, roads and long and varied routes have helped the Sultanate gain the right to host the Middle East Rally.

“In Oman, there are paths between mountains, rocks and muddy paths. The international federation had already praised Oman for its geographic diversity,” he said.

Al Maskari pointed out that the OAA events and championships reach more than 45 activities.

“The OAA has all the elements of success to host any championship, in order to find suitable equipment used in organising local and international races. The OAA focuses on safety and timing in all areas of motor racing and not just rallying,” Al Maskari concluded.

Share on: WhatsApp