11 new schools to come up in three wilayats

MUSCAT: About eleven modern schools are set to be built in the Wilayats of Barka, Rustaq, Nakhl and Musannah. Some of them are scheduled to commence their operations by beginning of the upcoming academic year, while others are likely to be constructed in the coming period, while others are currently under construction. Shaikh Hilal Said al Hajri, Governor of Batinah South, said “the constructions of these schools comes within the ministry’s plan to keep in pace with the development march and reinforce the education sector in the Sultanate.”

Meanwhile, three schools to come up in Rustaq, four in Barka, two in Musannah and two in Nakhl. The new schools will join the already 123 existing schools across the six wilayats of the governorate in order to provide educational services. “Education is a societal liability that a family, school, mosque, media cover, society institutions and private sector are obliged to fulfil successful partnership,” Al Hajri pointed out.

