11 hotels under construction in Buraimi

Al Buraimi: The number of licensed hotel facilities in the Governorate of Al Buraimi stands at 28. The hotels will contribute towards covering the growing demand by visitors and tourists from inside and outside the Sultanate. Work is under way to set up 11 new hotels by the private sector to keep pace with the tourism development in the wilayats of Al Buraimi, Mahdha and Al Suninnah. Zahran bin Mohammed al Nabhani, Director of Tourism Department in the Governorate of Al Buraimi, said that the private sector is currently implementing 5 hotels of different stars, in addition to Al Salam resort, 5 normal to deluxe hotel apartment projects which are under way and a luxury tourism camp. The Governorate of Al Buraimi has many natural potential, such as spas, wadis, aflaj ‘ancient irrigation system’ and deserts. — ONA

Related