101 per cent growth in Oman-Qatar trade

Muscat, Dec 3 – The trade between Oman and Qatar has reached QR 4.1 billion, a 101-per cent growth, said the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI). Oman’s exports to Qatar have grown 489 per cent, from RO 93 million in 2016 to RO 549 million in 2017, it said. Speaking at the Qatari-Omani Business Forum, Ali bin Ahmed al Kuwari, Qatari Minister of Commerce and Industry, said 315 Omani-Qatari joint companies are operating in both markets. He said Omani companies should consider investing in Qatar as its laws allow 100 per cent ownership of businesses.

Dr Salem bin Sulayem al Junaibi, Deputy Chairman of OCCI for economic affairs, said Oman’s imports from Qatar increased 48 per cent from RO 86 million in 2016 to RO 128 million in 2017. The Sultanate is ranked 18th among Qatar’s trade partners, with investments mainly in agriculture, livestock, transport, communication, energy, tourism and education. A total of 140 Qatari businessmen have been successful in Oman through a multitude of agreements. There are more than 513 Omani-Qatari joint venture companies operating in both countries, including 361 in Qatar.

An agreement was signed on Monday between Al Meera Consumer Products Company and Dawood Contracting to build a hypermarket in Al Amerat.

Executives of many Qatari companies, especially in the FCMG sector, told the Observer they were in the final stages of finding distributors to market/sell products. These include companies manufacturing ice-creams, packaged chips and commercially produced vegetables, among others.

Earlier, ‘Made in Qatar’ exhibition was opened at Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre on Monday under the auspices of Yahya bin Saeed al Jabri, Chairman of the Public Authority for Investment Promotion and Export Development.

The four-day event is organised by Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in cooperation with OCCI. Around 240 Qatari companies operating in various industrial fields take part at the exhibition. During the opening ceremony, Al Kuwari spoke of the distinguished relations between the Sultanate and Qatar. He hoped that this exhibition will contribute in promoting the business relations between the two brotherly countries. He said that the exhibition provides businessmen in both countries with the opportunity to sign business deals.

A Qatari-Omani Business Forum will also be held on the sidelines of the exhibition under the theme ‘Developing Industry: A Strategic Choice.’ More than 100 leading businessmen from both sides will take part in the forum, which will review investment and business opportunities available in the different industrial sectors.

Vinod Nair

(With ONA inputs)