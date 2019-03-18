100,000 date palm trees planted in Al Buraimi Governorate

Al Buraimi: The Directorate-General of One Million Date Palm Trees Project at the Diwan of Royal Court on Monday organised a tour of inspection to the Al Wajan Farm in the Wilayat of Al Sinaina in Al Buraimi Governorate under the auspices of Sayyid Ibrahim bin Said al Busaidy, Governor of Al Buraimi.

He was accompanied by a delegation comprising some members of the State Council and Majlis Ash’shura, walis, representatives of the municipal councils, government officials, shaikhs and dignitaries of Al Buraimi.

Al Buraimi Governorate is home to two farms: Al Wajan farm in the Wilayat of Al Sinaina and Al Qabil farm in the Wilayat of Al Buraimi. Both farms accommodating 50,000 date palm trees each.

Al Sinaina farm occupies a 6-sq km area constituting a green oasis surrounded by sand dunes. Both farms target to grow date palm trees of the species known as fardh, khalas, majdoul as well as male date palms.

On the sidelines of the tour, Dr Saif bin Rashid al Shaqsi, Director-General of the One Million Date Palm Trees Project said the project targets to achieve a number of goals spanning the agricultural, economic, environmental, social research fields.

The project is expected to create a quantum leap in date palm plantation in the Sultanate besides enhancing the role of date palm in the agricultural sector to keep pace with the future requirements and meets the social needs.

Sayyid Ibrahim bin Said al Busaidy, Governor of Al Buraimi valued the efforts being made to grow date palm trees in the governorate pointing out to the project’s role in supporting small and mid-sized enterprises. He hailed the use of modern technologies in the project which, he said, will boost the efficiency of the date palm sector in the Sultanate.

The implementation of the Million Date Palm Trees Project came in response to the Royal directives issued by His Majesty which reflects His Majesty’s wisdom considering the great importance of the date palm sector in achieving food security in the Sultanate.