100 students get leadership training

Muscat: Oman Oil Company Exploration and Production (OOCEP) and Oman Sail celebrated the completion of the Musandam Future Leader’s programme, where 100 students from grades 10 and 11 within Musandam Governorate participated in this programme held in Khasab on Wednesday.

The programme is part of the OOCEP’s plan in helping the youths to enhance their skills and improve employability.

Khamis al Anbouri, Head of Corporate and Personal Development at Oman Sail, said, “Musandam Future Leaders’ programme has been proven to have a positive impact on students by changing their perspective, offering additional motivation and confidence and giving the students the skills to succeed. I would like to thank OOCEP and the Ministry of Education for having the vision to support young people. My congratulations go to the young Omanis we recognise today, but this is just the start and I look forward to seeing them grow and make direct contribution to the development of their community.”

