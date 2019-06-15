100 per cent growth in cargo throughput at Al Mazyuna Free Zone

MUSCAT, JUNE 15 – Shaikh Bakhit bin Salim al Mashani, Wali of Al Mazyunah, visited Al Mazyunah Free Zone, which is managed and operated by the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn). During his meeting with free zone officials, the Wali also reviewed the challenges faced by investors, as well as discussed opportunities for investment and job creation in the area. Said bin Abdullah al Balushi, acting Director General of Al Mazyunah Free Zone, stated that the free zone offers several incentives to the investors which include 30 years of tax-free operations, customs’ exemptions, 100 per cent foreign ownership, no minimum capital requirements, and Omanisation rate stands at 10 per cent. More incentives include easy access of individuals and investors to the free zone without entry visas being required for the Yemenis, facilitation of employing Yemeni workforce without work visa being required, proximity to the Yemeni markets; among other incentives of importance to the investors.

Cargo throughput during the first four months of 2019 soared 100 per cent in comparison with

the corresponding period of 2018, he said. In terms of weight, the

figure reached 86,935 tonnes during the January-April of 2019, versus 42,440 tonnes for the same period of 2018.

The Wali of Al Mazyunah also visited the one-stop-station at the free zone, where he was briefed about the progress made in the delivery of the project. He also toured the infrastructure being developed within the zone, including road and electricity networks.

