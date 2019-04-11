100 participants at international Annual Karate Championship

As many as 100 participants took part in the second edition of the International Annual Karate Championship held in Salalah during April 3 to 5. The three-day championship was organised by ISKF and Al Nasr club at the indoor courts of Al Saada Sports Complex.

The participating clubs were Al Nasr karate club, Eagle karate club and Dhofar club. The karate event got support from Sensei Naji, Sensei Javid Khan, Sensei Sajid, Sensei N Sunil Kumar and Sensei Mudhafar. Accordingly, karate students and participants from clubs have availed a platform to learn international rules and standards as per Olympic and world karate federations.

On the sidelines of the tournament, a refereeing course was organised and presented by Farid al Shuiabi, international umpire and lecturer.

“The support from parents and players was outstanding and we look forward to build this from here and organise such events every year for our students to get enough exposure to compete in national and international levels,” Farid al Shuiabi said.

Shaikh Amer al Shanfari, Chairman of Al Nasr club, was the chief guest in presence of officials.

