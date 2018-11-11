100 medical and 77 nursing graduates of SQU take oath

MUSCAT: The oath-taking ceremony of the 26th batch of medial graduates and the 12th batch of nursing graduates at Sultan Qaboos University was held on Sunday. The event was presided over by Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health. Medial graduates consisted of 64 women and 36 men; and 77 nursing graduates comprised 66 women and 11 men. Addressing the graduates, Dr Muna Al Saadon, Dean of the College of Medicine and Health Sciences, called upon the graduates to keep them updated with the latest developments and skills in the medical science and technologies, which will result in a qualitative shift in the daily practice of medical professionals.

“As medical science and technology is evolving, the physician has to function as a member of an integrated team. The shift in the pattern of professional practice is influenced by several factors such as the increase in healthcare costs, the increase in health awareness among patients, the large amount of medical information, healthcare methods and modern techniques. These are in addition to the economic factor that will have an impact on changing the pattern of healthcare in the future. We must also pay attention to the preparation of medical staff members from nurses, laboratory technicians and doctors to provide our country with the necessary graduates to carry out the healthcare duties to the fullest,” the dean said.

Dr Khamis al Hashmi, Assistant Dean for Clinical Affairs at the College of Medicine and Health Sciences, administered the oath for medical graduates, whereas Dr Iman al Hashmi, Assistant Dean for Clinical Affairs at the College of Nursing, administered the oath for nursing graduates.

Representing the graduates, Zainb al Muqrashi from the College of Medicine and Health Sciences and Alaa al Hinai from the College of Nursing delivered the speeches. They discussed the challenges faced to reach the stage of taking an oath to the nursing and medical professions.

They thanked the university administration, teachers in the colleges, SQU Hospital, Ministry of Health, as well as parents for their continued support and encouragement. They said that the oath-taking ceremony marked the beginning of a long and fulfilling career for them.

