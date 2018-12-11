100 marathons, 100 days: A run for water

HONG KONG: From ankle-deep mud in Central Asia to the scorching heat of Australia, Mina Guli is running 100 marathons in 100 days to highlight a looming global water shortage.

The 48-year-old Australian is galloping across the planet, 42 kilometres at a time, with barely a moment to adjust her watch before it’s on to the next stop.

Her unorthodox world tour began in New York on November 4 and has so far taken in France, the Vatican, India and Hong Kong.

Guli, a former lawyer, will race through dozens more places — including in Jordan, Kenya and Mexico — before she gets back to New York on February 11 for a triumphant final marathon.

Guli is chief executive of Hong Kong-based not-for-profit organisation Thirst, which works to highlight the pressures on the global water supply.

“We forget that water goes into everything we buy and consume every day,” she says, including not just the food we eat, but all the clothes we wear.

And, say experts, as the planet’s population increases, this precious resource will become ever-more scarce. The UN estimates that, by 2030, demand for water will outstrip supply by 40 per cent. — AFP