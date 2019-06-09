Main Oman 

100 foreign investment companies suspended

Oman Observer , , ,

Muscat: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) has suspended 100 foreign investment companies and decided not to deal with them in all entities associated with the Invest Easy Portal, as they did not comply with the rules and laws of foreign investment.

The suspension will continue until they adhere to the Foreign Investment Law in force in the Sultanate. Mubarak bin Mohammed al Dhonai, Director General of Commerce explained that the number of foreign investment companies till the end of 2018 stood at 10,392 companies.

He affirmed that the ministry continues to provide facilities to all local and foreign institutions and companies, attract investments to the Sultanate and transfer its services to electronic services that enable the investor to complete his transactions electronically without coming to the ministry. –ONA

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 3748 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Crane operator killed in Madha

Oman Observer Comments Off on Crane operator killed in Madha

3pc drop in Real Estate Deals in November 2018

Oman Observer Comments Off on 3pc drop in Real Estate Deals in November 2018

Mwasalat to run more buses to Salalah

Oman Observer Comments Off on Mwasalat to run more buses to Salalah