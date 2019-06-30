Local Main 

100 baisas for using these restrooms

Muscat: Ahmed bin Nasser al Meherzi, Minister of Tourism, issued a ministerial decision No. 2019/33 that imposes a fee on the use of self-cleaning toilets in Dhofar Governorate.

According to the decision, visitors to the governorate have to pay 100 baisas (bz) for using these outdoor restrooms.

“It should be noted that the Ministerial Decision No. 2014/152 had earlier imposed a fee of 50 Baisas for the use of self-operated toilets in Dhofar Governorate”, the decision says.

